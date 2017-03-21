Seton Hall’s Dalton Soffer to transfer, sit a year

After two seasons in South Orange, reserve guard Dalton Soffer has decided to transfer.

The news was first reported by Full-Time Hoops.

Dalton Soffer (Poway) is transferring from Seton Hall. Soffer will have 2 years of eligibility remaining after sit-out year @daltonsoffer — Full-Time Hoops (@FullTimeHoops1) March 21, 2017

Soffer later confirmed the decision with a tweet.

Soffer’s departure comes as no surprise, as he didn’t see the floor much in his time as a Pirate. The San Diego native and former two-star recruit, according to 247sports, only saw 55 minutes in his two seasons with the Hall and only scored 18 points.

Soffer come to Seton Hall billed as a deadeye shooter, but he struggled to connect, going 6-21 from deep. Most of his minutes came at the end of games that had already been decided.

Prior to deciding to come to Seton Hall, Soffer was a Loyola (Md.) commit, but he switched his pledge after an in-home visit from the Seton Hall staff.

With Khadeen Carrington, Myles Powell, Eron Gordon and incoming top-100 guard Myles Cale taking up most of the minutes at shooting guard. Soffer, already seeing limited action, would have had to battle for more minutes in his final two seasons had he stayed put.

Soffer is the seventh player to leave the Seton Hall program since last spring. He will have two years of eligibility left after sitting out next season. Seton Hall now has three scholarships available for the 2017 class when one takes Cale big man Darnell Brodie, who is verbally committed, into account.

Soffer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

