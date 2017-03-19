Pirate women’s golf finishes third at Low Country Intercollegiate

The Seton Hall Pirates women’s golf team finished in third place Sunday at the Low Country Intercollegiate Tournament, its third competition of the spring season, at Moss Creek Golf Club in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Coming off a second place finish at the Jack Rabbit Invitational the week prior, the Pirates carried a lot of momentum due to impressive performances from freshmen golfers Maddie Sager and Lizzie Win, and junior golfer Cassie Pantelas. Starting Saturday, Seton Hall looked to have its youngest golfers step up again and help bring the team to an impressive finish.

However, it was not just Sager and Win who aided the Pirates’ success in South Carolina. Fellow freshman Sammie Staudt also recorded the strongest performance of her career, shooting a 5-over-par 77 on the first day and a 6-over-par 78 on the second, coming in at 11-over-par for the tournament. She finished as the second overall golfer at the match, five strokes behind the individual match champion.

Win and Pantelas tied for 27th place at the tournament, each finishing with 19-over-par. Sager finished the match with a 22-over-par. Those scores, combined with the dominant play of Staudt, were enough to boost the team into third place with a collective 68-over-par.

With two top-five finishes in its first two tournaments of the season, the Pirate women’s golf team will next take to the course on April 10 at the Hoya Invitational, hosted by Georgetown University.

Bob Towey can be reached at robert.towey@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @BobTowey5.