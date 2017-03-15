Q&A: The Arkansas Traveler previews Seton Hall vs. Arkansas

With Seton Hall quickly approaching its NCAA Tournament game against Arkansas, The Setonian reached out to The Arkansas Traveler‘s sports editor, Matt Vigoda, to get his view on the game.

Take a look at what he had to say prior to Friday’s matchup:

How would you describe Arkansas’ season?

The Razorback basketball team exceeded all expectations this season. What was supposed to be a rebuilding year turned into a complete success. With the pickups of JUCO players Daryl Macon and Jaylen Barford, the Hogs were able to pick up right where they left off and continue to win big games.

Although they lost to Kentucky in the SEC Championship, fans should be proud of the team this season.

Where do you see Arkansas having an edge over Seton Hall?

Arkansas doesn’t match up well against most teams, but the hustle plays and fast breaks is what makes them dangerous. Arkansas isn’t called The Fastest 40 for nothing. Hustling is in head coach Mike Anderson’s DNA and if the Hogs aren’t playing frantic defense trying to force turnovers, they might have trouble.

What matchups are you most excited about?

Moses Kingsley v. Angel Delgado. Sounds like a boxing match to me and although they won’t have gloves on, they’ll be battling each other in the paint for a good portion of the game. The Hogs are going to have to put at least two bodies on Delgado when blocking out or they’ll get destroyed on the boards. The Kingsley-Delgado matchup is the most intriguing for sure.

Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard touched upon Arkansas’ tempo earlier this week. What can you say about it?

Like I said about Arkansas’ edge, the tempo favors the Hogs. Teams are fully aware Arkansas can run and minimizing the turnovers is a key if the Pirates wish to slow them down. Tempo is important for any basketball team, but Friday’s game will be a real test for Seton Hall.

Prediction for the game?

This game is almost a coin flip for me. I think Arkansas will have trouble with Delgado down low, but the three-point shooting will give the Hogs the win. 77-69 Arkansas.

Do you think either team can get past UNC?

Simple answer. No. The Tar Heels are way too good.