SHU’s Delgado ready for Big Dance date with Arkansas’ Kingsley

The best big man in the Big East is about to square up with the best the Arkansas frontcourt has to offer.

With Seton Hall set to open the NCAA Tournament on Friday, Angel Delgado’s first test will be 6-foot, 10-inch, 230-pound Razorbacks senior Moses Kingsley.

This season, Kingsley has taken a step back in his production, but he still is a part of Arkansas’ core. In 2016-17, he’s averaged 11.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, in addition to 2.6 blocks.

Still, Delgado has the edge in stats, as he averages 15.3 points and a nation-best 13.1 rebounds per game. When asked if Seton Hall is prepared Kingsley, Ismael Sanogo expressed confidence in his own teammate.

“We got a big guy on our team, he’s pretty good too,” Sanogo said. “As much as we’ll be ready for [Kingsley], I hope they’re ready for Angel.”

Kingsley was recently in the news after he was ejected from the SEC Tournament championship game on March 12. With Arkansas playing against Kentucky, Kingsley was tossed after committing a hard foul to the face of De’Aaron Fox.

Arkansas with the dirtiest display of basketball I've seen in quite some time. pic.twitter.com/A07bAjTkKQ — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) March 12, 2017

Kingsley can be physical, but Delgado said he’s already begun to study the matchup.

“As soon as they tell me who I play with, I start looking at it, cause you always gotta be aware of who you’re playing against,” Delgado said. “Of course, I told my coaches that I want to see how he play, how he is at everything, cause you never know how… it’s a different game. Big East is a different league, you got different big men.”

While Kingsley may pose a direct challenge to Delgado, SHU’s double-double machine knows there are other Razorbacks to worry about.

“I really want to learn how he plays. Not only him, all the bigs they got on Arkansas, all the guards, the whole team,” Delgado said. “I’m not the type of player to focus on one guy. It’s not ‘I gotta stop that guy,’ it’s ‘I gotta stop the whole team.’ That’s how it is.”

