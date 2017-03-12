Seton Hall going dancing, to face Arkansas as No. 9 seed in South Carolina

Posted By on Mar 12, 2017

Seton Hall is going to the NCAA Tournament. The Pirates will play the No. 8-seed Arkansas Razorbacks in Greenville, S.C. on Friday, March 17 as a No. 9 seed. This puts the team in the South Region of the NCAA bracket.

After exiting the Big East Tournament Friday in a 55-53 loss to Villanova in the semifinals, the Pirates currently hold a 21-11 record.

Joey Khan/Photography and Digital Editor

Arkansas holds a 25-9 record on the season after losing to the Kentucky Wildcats in the SEC Tournament.

If Seton Hall beats Arkansas, it will face the winner of No. 1 North Carolina and No. 16 Texas Southern.

This is Seton Hall’s second consecutive year going to the Big Dance.

Elizabeth Swinton can be reached at elizabeth.swinton@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @eswint22. 

Author: Elizabeth Swinton

Elizabeth Swinton is a television production major at Seton Hall University where she serves as Sports Editor of The Setonian. In addition, Swinton is a social media specialist and contributing writer for The Brooklyn Game. You can follow her on Twitter @eswint22

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This