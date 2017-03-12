Seton Hall going dancing, to face Arkansas as No. 9 seed in South Carolina

Seton Hall is going to the NCAA Tournament. The Pirates will play the No. 8-seed Arkansas Razorbacks in Greenville, S.C. on Friday, March 17 as a No. 9 seed. This puts the team in the South Region of the NCAA bracket.

After exiting the Big East Tournament Friday in a 55-53 loss to Villanova in the semifinals, the Pirates currently hold a 21-11 record.

Arkansas holds a 25-9 record on the season after losing to the Kentucky Wildcats in the SEC Tournament.

If Seton Hall beats Arkansas, it will face the winner of No. 1 North Carolina and No. 16 Texas Southern.

This is Seton Hall’s second consecutive year going to the Big Dance.

