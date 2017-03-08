SHU baseball squeaks out win behind strong relief pitching

Seton Hall baseball has won three straight games, improving to .500 (6-6) on the season as it put the finishing touch on a two-game series sweep over Stetson University Wednesday night.

After a dominant pitching performance on Tuesday night, the Pirates relied heavily on their bats in the 6-5 win over Stetson Wednesday. Just giving up one run to Stetson in Tuesday’s game, the Hall found itself down early, giving up a run in the first frame of action. The Pirates quickly responded with four runs of their own in the top of the fourth inning.

The Pirates would need more than those four runs however as Stetson would not go away. That would speak true for the game’s entirety, as it seemed as though both teams were able to answer the call after its opponent plated a run. The game went back and forth until its end and some late inning run insurance allowed the Hall to come out victorious.

The teams traded runs throughout the middle innings of the game but the Pirates separated themselves with some clutch relief pitching down the stretch. Down 6-5 in the eighth inning, Stetson loaded the bases with no outs and it looked as though they were ready to steal one from the Pirates. Seton Hall called upon pitcher Andrew Politi with the game on the line.

Politi answered the call by striking out the side, leaving the runners stranded and Stetson’s momentum shot at the end of the eighth. Politi came back out for the ninth inning, and continuing his dominance, he mowed down three more batters for the six-out, six-strikeout save.

The Pirates will look to stay hot as they continue their spring break road trip in two days. The University of Florida will play host to the Hall starting Friday as the teams are scheduled to face off three times in as many days. The upcoming series against Florida will wrap up the team’s long road trip as they gear up for some home cooking in one week’s time.

Khadeem McLean can be reached at khadeem.mclean@student.shu.edu.