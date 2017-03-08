Seton Hall softball ends game in tie against Sacramento State

The Seton Hall Softball team took on Sacramento State this Tuesday. The Pirates put up a fight, but the game was called in extra innings due to darkness. Even with a 2-2 tie, the Hall’s record now stands at 8-5-1 on the season.

The game started out very bright for Seton Hall when Alexis Walkden hit a double in the first inning. Senior Lauren Fischer, followed it up with a single on the next at-bat, allowing Walkden to score and put the Pirates up 1-0 early. Fischer was able to get the first two batters out in the bottom of the first, but Sacramento St. was able to tie it up before the inning was over.

Both teams got on base over the next couple of innings, but it stayed tied at 1 until the bottom of the 5th when Sacramento St. was able to bat in another run, making the score 2-1.

The sixth inning needed to be a big one if the Pirates wanted to get the game back into their hands, and they did just that. After a few walks and a sacrifice bunt, Sara Foster was able to score, knotting the game up at two.

Seton Hall had good opportunities to win the game in the eighth and 10th innings but wasn’t able to capitalize. Solid pitching from Fischer and Reganne Camp kept the game in check until it ultimately ended in a 2-2 tie.

Seton Hall Softball can be seen in action next when it takes on San Jose State and UC Davis in a doubleheader on Thursday, March 9. Two wins would bring the Pirates’ win total to 10 on the year.

