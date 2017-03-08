Poduslenko powers Hall to 5-1 victory over Stetson

Continuing its spring break road trip, the Seton Hall Pirates baseball team defeated the Hatters of Stetson University on Tuesday, 5-1, in DeLand, Fla.

Catapulted by nearly flawless pitching from sophomore Billy Layne, Jr., the Pirates got the ball rolling early on. While the Hatters struggled to find their hitting stride, that did not stop the Hall from dominating the batter’s box. With bombs from the tandem of Rob Dadona and Al Molina, the Pirates took an early 2-0 lead in the second, accentuated by a double play from Mike Alescio.

Layne managed to hold Stetson scoreless for five innings until junior Matt Leon came on in relief. Leon got through the sixth inning with ease and pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh. Freshman Ricky Devito came on in the eighth with two men on base and obtained two vital strikeouts to the Hall’s victory, only allowing one run.

Up 2-1 in the eighth inning, Joe Poduslenko was up to bat. Reaching 100 hits for his collegiate career in the Hall’s last game, and with a significantly hot start this season, he helped cement a victory for the Hall. Doubling home two batters, Poduslenko brought the game to 4-1. As he was brought home by outfielder Ryan Ramiz, the lead was increased to 5-1, ultimately sealing the deal.

Highlighted by strong pitching and hitting performances, this win brings Seton Hall to a record of 5-6 on the season. Behind Poduslenko’s .368 batting average on the season thus far, the team looks for another win against Stetson Wednesday afternoon.

