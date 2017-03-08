Men’s golf falls strokes away from win at Fort Lauderdale Intercollegiate

The Pirates seemed to have their first intercollegiate victory of the season Tuesday after an eight-stroke lead at the end of round two over eventual winner Richmond University. The Seton Hall men’s golf team was not able to sustain the lead after the final round, however, and as a result finished second out of 14 at the Fort Lauderdale Intercollegiate at Fort Lauderdale North.

The Hall was able to secure four top-30 finishes including three of the four inside of the top 10 for the three-day event. Highest among the top 10 finishers for the Pirates was sophomore Gen Nagai.

Nagai finished even par with a 70-71-75-216 that earned him a solo fourth place finish. Not far behind Nagai was senior Lloyd Jefferson Go with five-over-par, which enabled him to finish in a tie for tenth place with a 73-71-77-221.

Also tied for tenth place was freshman Alex Chalk, who cemented his second highest finish of the season and as a result, second career top-10. Chalk finished five-under-par with a 75-73-73-221.

Other notable performers for Seton Hall came from sophomore Chris Yeom and junior Linus Yip.

Yeom posted his second-best finish of the season so far, tied for 26th place, with a 75-76-77-228.

Yip finished tied for 35th place out of 80 total golfers in the event with a 79-74-77-230. The event marked the fourth time this season that he finished inside of the top-40.

Although the Hall was not able to win the event, the Pirates’ top player, Nagai, finished only four strokes shy of Richmond’s event winner Keegan Hoff. Both Nagai and Jefferson Go were ahead of Hoff after the second round but the putter was not on their side in the final round.

Up next for the Seton Hall men’s golf team will be an event which kicks off two weeks from now, Saturday, March 25, at the Towson Spring Invitational at Towson University in Grasonville, Md.

Evando Thompson can be reached at evando.thompson@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @Thompsev.