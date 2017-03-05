Women’s basketball finishes season in Big East Tournament loss

After knocking off Providence to advance to the second round of the Big East Tournament, it was not meant to be for Seton Hall against the No. 1 seed on Sunday night.

DePaul got off to a quick start and did not look back, cruising to a convincing 32-point 92-60 victory.

The Blue Demons got off to a 6-0 start before Seton Hall’s senior Lubirdia Gordon, who had eight points and eight rebounds in her final game as a Pirate, knocked down two free throws to get Seton Hall on the board.

The Pirates were able to hang around for the early part of the quarter, but DePaul was able to jump out to a 26-12 lead at the end of one, setting the tone for what was to come.

Despite the strong play of Jayla Jones-Pack, who provided a spark off the bench with 13 points, DePaul continued to grow its lead throughout the second quarter and led 52-28 at the end of the half after Brooke Schulte hit a three at the buzzer. Schulte finished with 16 points on the night, all of those points coming in the first half.

The Blue Demons picked up where they left off coming out of the locker room with a three in transition. The third quarter was where they really put this one away, as their lead expanded to 71-41 by the end of the quarter.

Seton Hall did not go away, but the team’s efforts were not enough on this night, as DePaul continued to coast throughout the fourth and finished off a dominant 92-60 win to put an end to Seton Hall’s season.

Jones-Pack led Seton Hall with her 13 points, while JaQuan Jackson chipped in nine points. Chante Stonewall, who finished with 20 points and eight rebounds, led DePaul and the Blue Demons got contributions from Schulte, Tanita Allen, Jacqui Grant and Amarah Coleman, who all finished in double figures.

DePaul will now advance to the Big East Tournament semifinals, where it will take on the winner of St. John’s and Villanova.

For the Pirates, they will now set their sights on next season, where they will return almost all of their rotation players and add a couple of transfers and recruits into the mix.

