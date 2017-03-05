Seton Hall baseball holds on for win over South Alabama

On Sunday, Seton Hall baseball was able to defeat South Alabama 3-2 to end a two-game skid. The win improves the Pirates to 4-6 on the season.

After two scoreless innings, the Hall was able to take a 3-0 lead in the third thanks to a few walks and two doubles from Al Molina and Ryan Ramiz.

Strong pitching allowed for the Pirates to keep this lead for most of the game, as starting pitcher Zach Prendergast pitched seven scoreless innings, before giving up a run in the eighth. However, reliever Anthony Pacillo was able to get the Pirates out of the jam, with the score at 3-2 after eight.

Closer Ryan Testani gave up two hits in the ninth but was able to get a ground out double play to end the game, earning himself a save, and the Pirates the win.

Strong pitching by Prendergast led to the win for Seton Hall, along with Ramiz’s two hits and two RBI’s. Senior Joe Poduslenko also continued his strong play, bringing his season hits total to 14.

Overall, it was a grind-it-out win for the Pirates, who finished with six hits on the day. Also of note, the third and eighth innings were the only innings where any scoring happened.

Seton Hall is in action next when it takes on Stetson on March 7 and 8. Back to back wins would get the Pirates back to .500 on the season.

