Kim takes lone win as SHU tennis falls to Cal State Fullerton

Seton Hall tennis fell to Cal State Fullerton with a score of 6-1 Sunday to start its California road trip.

The Pirates’ record is now 4-4 while their opponent, the Titans, remain undefeated.

No. 1 doubles pair Anna Fajorova and Luize Strike were defeated 6-0 to start the match. No. 2 doubles Katie Kim and Thandy Kangwa lost their match 6-4. Kangwa is now 8-4 overall in her double matches.

The Pirates managed to steal one win in the doubles competition. Michal Matson and Melody Taal defeated a Titans duo with a score of 6-2.

The Pirates went on to only win one out of their six singles matches.

Strike competed first for the Pirates in the singles matches, losing 7-5, 6-1. Strike is now 7-4 at No. 1 singles.

Fajorova was defeated 6-2, 6-1 in her sets. Fajorova is now 9-2 in singles play this season and is now 6-1 at the No. 2 spot.

Taal suffered a 6-1, 6-4 loss at the No. 3 singles spot, making her record 9-7 in singles for the season. Kangwa lost her sets 6-2, 6-3. At the No. 5 singles spot, Matson was defeated 6-3, 6-1.

The lone singles victory in the Pirates’ match-up against the Titans came from junior Kim.

The Pirates’ next match is Wednesday, March 8, against Utah State in Los Angeles, Cal.

