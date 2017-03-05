Seton Hall’s Delgado, Carrington named to All-Big East teams

Angel Delgado and Khadeen Carrington have each earned 2017 All-Big East honors, with Delgado being a unanimous selection to the conference’s First Team and Carrington earning Second Team honors.

After losing Isaiah Whitehead to the NBA the two juniors led Seton Hall to a 20-10 record in the regular season and 7-2 finish over the final nine games of conference play. After beating No. 13 Butler on Saturday, a second straight NCAA Tournament bid is inevitable. The Brooklyn point guard and Dominican big man are huge reasons why.

Delgado posted historic numbers throughout the season, finishing with averages of 15.7 points per game and 13.1 rebounds per game. He was the best rebounder in the country and set a new conference record in rebounding with 14.1 rebounds per game in conference action. Delgado also recorded a national-best 25 double-doubles, posting the mark in 12 straight games and 23 of his last 24 overall. He grabbed a national-best 4.83 offensive rebounds per game.

Delgado was a top scorer for the Pirates as well, finishing 12th in the conference with 15.7 points per game and fifth in field goal percentage with a 55.1 percent mark. In February, Delgado scored his 1,000th career point as a Pirate.

He is the second Pirate in as many years to earn First Team honors, following in the footsteps of Whitehead.

Carrington earns his mark as an all-conference second-teamer after leading the Pirates in scoring with 17.0 points per game, good for sixth in the conference. Carrington also finished in the top 15 in assists (3.1) and steals (1.3) per game over the regular season. During conference play he dished out the fifth-most assists per game at 3.7.

Carrington, Delgado, and the rest of the Pirates look to earn a second straight Big East Championship this week, starting against Marquette on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden in the conference quarterfinals.

Matt Lamb can be reached at matthew.lamb@student.shu.edu.