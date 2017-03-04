SHU softball splits day two of Louisville Slugger Tournament

Seton Hall softball split day two of the Louisville Slugger Tournament on Saturday with a win against Portland State, 8-5, and a loss against the Tournament hosts, Pacific, 0-3.

In the bottom of the first inning against Portland State, Alexis Walkden hit her third homerun of the season to open up the scoring and put Seton Hall up 1-0.

Portland State scored four runs in the top of the second, but Seton Hall was able to tie up the game, 4-4, in the bottom half. Hailey Arteaga homered, for her second of the year, while Sara Foster hit a run-scoring bunt for the Pirates.

A single from Valerie Suto brought home Brianna Wallace to regain the Pirates lead in the third inning, making the score 5-4.

Portland State was able to bring in another run and tie the game in the top fourth inning, but Seton Hall was able to come back once again, at the end of the fourth the score was 7-5 in favor of the Pirates.

At the bottom of the fifth, the Pirates increased their lead to 8-5 due to Noel Lent’s RBI double.

Seton Hall was able to keep the rest of the game scoreless to secure their 8-5 win.

In the second game of the Pirate’s doubleheader, they were shutout by Pacific University. Pacific scored three runs during the first two innings.

After the second inning, the Pirates’ defense was able to keep the last four innings scoreless.

The Pirates’ next game in the Tournament is against East Carolina on Sunday, March 5 at 1 p.m.

