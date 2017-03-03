SHU baseball falls to Troy University to start weekend

The Seton Hall baseball team fell to Troy University 6-3 Friday in its first game of the 2017 Cox Diamond Invitational.

The first two innings of the game remained incredibly close, with both teams failing to score a single run.

Troy opened the scoring in the third inning of the game taking a 1-0 lead.

Seton Hall quickly responded and scored twice in the top of the fourth after junior Mike Alescio hit a triple, batting home Mike Caputo and Matt Toke, allowing Seton Hall to gain a 2-1 lead.

This lead was short-lived as Troy answered back in the bottom of the fourth to tie the score 2-2.

The fifth inning was where things began to get ugly for Seton Hall, as it was held scoreless in the top of the fifth and Troy managed to score three to take the lead 5-2.

The next inning was also tight, as both teams were held scoreless and Troy was able to continue its dominant lead into the seventh inning.

Alescio managed to score a run for the Pirates off junior Ryan Ramiz’s ground out play, in what was turning out to be a good showing from Alescio.

Troy answered right back and scored in the bottom of the seventh to continue its lead and make the score 6-3.

Both teams struggled to score for the rest of the game and the eighth and ninth inning ended up scoreless for both teams, leaving Troy with the win.

Seton Hall finished the day with eight hits, which was only one less than Troy’s nine. This shows the Pirates’ problem with the offense, was not getting hits, but getting them consecutively and when they needed them most.

The baseball team’s next game is Saturday, March 4 vs Southern Louisiana at 12 p.m.

