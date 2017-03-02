The Voice: Unity proves most important as SHU changes graduation

The Voice

It took some time, but Seton Hall fixed graduation.

While the University cannot please everyone, the announcement that our 2017 Baccalaureate Commencement will now be held as a single ceremony at PNC Bank Arts Center instead of three ceremonies on campus seems to be a hit with most graduating seniors.

Sure, not every part of the amphitheater is covered – rain or heat could cause trouble on May 15 – and the Holmdel, N.J. location may be a trek on the parkway for some, but this is far better than what the University had in store for the Class of 2017.

No one will have to sit through multiple ceremonies. Unlimited lawn tickets will be provided so entire families and even friends can attend. And, most importantly, the class will walk together as one united group.

As The Setonian has reported and social media has reflected over the months, the University heard constant feedback condemning its plan to hold commencement on campus; the most notable concern being that students would not walk alongside their closest friends of different majors. There was even a case of triplets graduating in three separate ceremonies.

The Class of 2017’s priority was clear: togetherness, unity, oneness.

The message, that graduating together was more important than anything else to students, is one that should ring loud and clear when Seton Hall plans future commencements.

Seton Hall decision-makers seem to have misread the minds of students with the three-ceremony plan. They now know better going forward – don’t let them forget it, Class of 2018.

The message of unity is also a refreshing one at a time when it seems like the world is divided.

For all the tension that comes from political and social issues – even here at SHU – we all still wanted to be together on May 15.

It is a message we should keep in mind beyond graduation.

The Voice is intended to best represent the collective opinion of The Setonian’s Editorial Board. It is written by The Setonian’s Editor-in-Chief and Managing Editor.