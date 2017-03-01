Men’s basketball manager refutes claims of abuse

Former Seton Hall basketball player Braeden Anderson, who now is working with the men’s team as a manager, has refuted allegations made by his estranged wife that he physically and mentally abused her.

Kylie Duffin Anderson, a former student at Seton Hall, made the accusations in a Feb. 24 Facebook post in which she publicly shared photos and screenshots of messages documenting the alleged abuse. The Facebook post, which at one point included a link to a domestic violence-related GoFundMe page made in Duffin Anderson’s name, has since been removed altogether. The GoFundMe page is no longer an active campaign.

Duffin Anderson did not respond to multiple interview requests from The Setonian.

Anderson, in a Facebook post of his own the same day, denied the allegations and said that the screenshots and photos, which appeared to show various injuries and profane language, were falsified.

“Recently, a disturbing post was circulated about me through social media,” Anderson wrote. “It is unfortunate that I even have to respond, but it demonstrates the ease in which a person’s character can be impugned by the push of a button. Suffice it to say, the crafty and calculated post, the doctored photos, and the claims of abuse made therein, are false. Please disregard it, this will be addressed through the proper channels.”

According to Duffin Anderson’s Facebook post, the two were married in February 2016 – just two months after meeting.

When The Setonian asked the Seton Hall Athletics Department if it was aware of Duffin Anderson’s Facebook post, the following statement was issued:

“Seton Hall University takes allegations of abuse very seriously and has fair and appropriate policies and procedures in place to review such matters. We respect the rights and privacy of all those involved and strive always to act with integrity and compassion. In accordance with University policy and federal law, the University cannot comment further.”

Anderson, who is usually on the bench for home games, was not with the Pirates on Tuesday, Feb. 28 when the team hosted Georgetown.

Anderson’s past efforts to double as a law student and Division I basketball player have been profiled by The Setonian, The New York Times and NBC Sports.

Correction: This story originally stated that Anderson is a graduate assistant working with the men’s basketball team. He is officially listed as a team manager.

Gary Phillips can be reached at gary.phillips@student.shu.edu. Elizabeth Swinton can be reached at elizabeth.swinton@student.shu.edu.