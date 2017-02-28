Pirate men’s golf places seventh at Loyola Invitational

The Seton Hall Pirates men’s golf team finished in seventh place out of 16 schools Monday at the Loyola Invitational at Palm Valley Country Club in Goodyear, Ariz.

Saturday, Feb. 25 was the first day of play, where the Pirates saw tremendous production from senior golfer Lloyd Jefferson Go. Go picked up where he left off after his dominance at the Yestingsmeier Match Play a week prior, and shot a 4-under-par, 68, even picking up an eagle on hole 8. After that impressive start, Go was ranked fourth out of the 96 golfers present at the Invitational. Sophomore golfer Chris Yeom also shot a strong 2-under-par for the Pirates, putting him in 15th place heading into the second day of play. Once all golfers had concluded on the first day, Seton Hall sat in third place having totaled a 6-under-par collective 282 in the opening round.

The second day of the Invitational saw Go continue to thrive on the course. He shot a 2-under-par, 70, highlighted by three birdies. Gen Nagai shot a 1-under-par 71 for the Pirates, while Linus Yip and Alex McAuley each finished even par. Heading into the final day of play, Go held control over fourth among individual golfers, while the Pirate team collectively dropped to fifth place in the standings after firing a 1-under-par 287 for the round.

Monday marked the final round of the Invitational, and the Pirates battled hard to roll off the momentum from their past two rounds. Again, Go was remarkable, shooting a 5-under-par, 67, with six birdies, 11 pars and only one bogey, scoring the third lowest par-72 round in Seton Hall men’s golf history. Go’s impressive performance was enough to move him up the standings to second among all golfers at the Invitational, with a Pirate record-shattering 11-under-par total over the three-day tournament.

Overall, on the final day of play, the Pirates shot an even par 288 for a 7-under-par for the contest, placing them seventh among the 16 teams present at the Invitational. In their next competition, the Pirates will travel to the Fort Lauderdale Intercollegiate from March 6-7.

Bob Towey can be reached at robert.towey@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @BobTowey5.