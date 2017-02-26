Jackson’s 32 points not enough as Seton Hall falls in regular season finale

Seton Hall women’s basketball fell to St. John’s University 77-71 Sunday in its last game of the regular season.

From the start, it was a tightly contested battle, staying within a few points throughout. The score was 9-8 St. John’s at the first media timeout and JaQuan Jackson had five of the Pirates’ eight points. At the end of one, the score was 16-14 in favor of the Red Storm.

Jackson took over in the second quarter and kept Seton Hall close. Her fourteen points in thirteen minutes gave Seton Hall a 29-28 lead, however, the halftime score was 37-36.

The Seton Hall offense was effective as a whole, shooting 60 percent at the half and 71.4 percent from three. However, St. John’s answered with high percentage shooting of their own, shooting 63.6 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from behind the arc.

The back and forth play continued into the second half where the competition got more heated. A technical and personal foul was called on Lubirdia Gordon. Claire Lundberg then hit a three-pointer after St. John’s made both free throws, and the score at the end of three was 58-55 St. John’s.

Seton Hall attempted to make a run in order to take a lead over St. John’s in the fourth, but the Red Storm kept them away. Jackson on three separate occasions made the game a one-point difference and tied the game on a layup and a foul shot, but St. John’s spread its lead again

Gordon fouled out with 2:36 remaining with the Pirates down three, affecting their depth down low.

Seton Hall continued its pursuit of the lead, however St. John’s played tough defense, which led to a 77-71 win for the Red Storm.

Seton Hall’s next game will be in the Big East Tournament, which begins this Thursday, March 2 in Milwaukee, Wis.

Keith Egan can be reached at keith.egan@student.shu.ed or on Twitter @Keith_egan10.