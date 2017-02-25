Men’s swimming and diving win Big East Championship, women place third

Seton Hall men’s swimming and diving team came up big to capture the Big East Championship title Saturday for the first time in school history, while the women’s team came in third place in the 2017 Big East Swimming and Diving Championships.

The Pirates started out their weekend strong with both men’s and women’s teams breaking the 800-yard freestyle relay records.

The quartet of Lior Grubert, Vadim Jacobson, Tyler Kauth and Noah Yanchulis came in with a school record time of 6:33.11, seven seconds ahead of the competition. This is the first Big East Championship relay victory in school history.

For the women, Kylene Ronayne, Courtney McCardle, Clara Capone and Sara Ouellette set the new record time at 7:26.72 giving them a second place finish amongst the teams.

The Pirates kept their momentum going into day two, breaking more records. Freshman Capone broke a 14-year old school record in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.61 in the prelims.

The women’s 200-yard freestyle relay composed of Capone, Tessa Lindner, Jordan Decker and McCardle broke a school record with a time of 1:35.30.

On the men’s side, Dakota Williams won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 20.40, just a tenth of second short of breaking a school record. Grubert won the 200-yard individual medley coming in at 1:49.36. For the 500-yard freestyle, Yanchulis came in first with the time of 4:24.33.

Another school record was set by the men, as Connor Phillips, Yanchulis, Kauth and Williams took second in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:21.30.

On day three, Sydney Simpson broke her own school record in the 100-yard butterfly prelims.

Yanchulis continued his reign as the 200-yard freestyle champion for the third year in a row with a time of 1:36.77.

Phillips broke the school record in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 48.50.

In the 400 individual medley, Grubert came in first with a time of 3:54.38, followed by Ivan Michalovic and Jonathan Bar-Eli.

On the final day of competition, the Pirates came out to win, setting additional records.

In the 1650-yard freestyle, Jillian Calucino set a new school record with a time of 16:51.76, coming in third place. On the men’s side, Vadim Jacobson came in first with a time of 15:36.71 in the 1650-yard freestyle.

Capone broke the school record for the 100-yard freestyle that was set earlier in the day by McCardle. Capone came in third with a time of 51.12.

In the men’s 100-yard freestyle Williams lowered his own school record, for the second time that day, with a time of 44.86, securing first place.

Joshua Tosoni came in second for the Pirates in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:00.45. Kyle Nash secured another first place finish for Seton Hall in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1:48.70.

The men’s 400-yard freestyle relay composed of Noah Yanchulis, Connor Phillips, John Redoutey and Dakota Williams came in first with a time of 2:58.14.

Ron Farina, Derek Sapp, Kayla Spinelli, Andrew Le Blanc, Kurt Rotthoff and Gabby Signorelli were honored with the award for Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year, while Noah Yanchulis was honored with Men’s Most Outstanding Swimmer.

