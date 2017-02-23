The Voice: Presidents come and go, but it’s others who make Seton Hall

The Voice

On Wednesday, Seton Hall President A. Gabriel Esteban met with The Setonian to discuss his decision to take the same job at DePaul.

It was announced on Feb. 16 that Esteban will become the 12th president of the nation’s largest Catholic school, as well as its first lay president.

Since the announcement, the Seton Hall community has voiced mixed reactions to Esteban’s impending departure. On one side of the aisle, there are those who are quick to acknowledge Esteban’s many accomplishments at Seton Hall. During his presidency Esteban has created a new medical school and a new College of Communication and the Arts, brought in tens of millions in fundraising and spearheaded various construction projects on campus, among other things.

On the other hand, some, especially current students, have expressed their displeasure with the timing of and manner in which the announcement was made. The news of Esteban’s decision was made known to the Seton Hall community by way of mass email. Meanwhile, Esteban himself was simultaneously introduced at DePaul in-person. Esteban is also leaving at a time when many seniors are upset over graduation plans.

Then there are those, such as Cardinal Joseph Tobin, Archbishop of Newark, who are simply sad to see Esteban go.

The president however, in his interview with The Setonian, reminded the community that he alone does not make Seton Hall the institution that it is.

He highlighted the faculty and students, saying, “They’re the ones that embody the culture of the institution,” while further joking that he cannot even recall the name of the president at the University of California at Irvine when he graduated.

Not to discredit what Esteban has done here, but he’s right: Seton Hall is about much more than one man.

The Voice is intended to best represent the collective opinion of The Setonian’s Editorial Board. It is written by The Setonian’s Editor-in-Chief and Managing Editor.