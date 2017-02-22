DACA petition still awaiting President’s approval

The DACA petition passed by the Student Government Association (SGA) two weeks ago is awaiting a response from President Dr. A. Gabriel Esteban.

The SGA voted on and approved a resolution on Feb. 6 that calls for protecting DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) students at Seton Hall.

The approved resolution says that President Donald J. Trump passed executive orders that targeted undocumented immigrants and incoming refugees, and he also threatened to end programs like DACA.

However, a Homeland Security official told reporters that Trump’s new executive orders will not affect DACA, according to CNN.

The DACA program began in 2012. It helps children entering the United States to be protected from deportation for a period of two years with possible renewal, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website.

According to the resolution, “President Gabriel Esteban has pledged his support for students that benefit from DACA but has not conveyed how Seton Hall University will protect its undocumented students from federal action.”

Lakeisha Dennis, office assistant of Esteban, said that Esteban received the petition in his mail and does not have any specific plans for the petition until he focuses more on the matter.

Esteban, in an interview with The Setonian, said he had not had a chance to review the resolution in full yet.

The resolution was led by Adrian Orozco, a sophomore political science major and the senate secretary of SGA.

Orozco said in an email interview that he is not disappointed that Esteban has not acted on the resolution. He said that the resolution should be taken seriously and done carefully, so a slow resolution does not worry him.

The SGA vote in favor of the resolution was 18 in favor with zero against it and six abstaining. Orozco said he considers the vote a landslide and it shows that most members of the SGA are committed to social issues that affect SHU students.

Sarah Yenesel can be reached at sarah.yenesel@student.shu.edu.