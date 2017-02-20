SHU softball dominates in undefeated weekend, beats Holy Cross

The Seton Hall women’s softball team defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders by a score of 13-4 in six innings on Sunday. The Pirates came into the game following two impressive victories against Hampton and Bucknell University, both of which were mercy rule victories.

The Pirate offense continued its hot hitting from the start as it scored six runs in the first two innings. The team’s lead increased to 9-0 before Holy Cross scored four unanswered runs to close the gap. It was then that the freshman pitcher, Reganne Camp took the hill and sealed a Pirates victory. Camp threw two and two-thirds innings while allowing just one run on six hits. Allanah Basile recorded her second victory in a Pirate uniform with three and one-third innings of work.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall’s offense refused to quit, and drove in four more runs to close out the game via run-rule. Sara Foster, the junior second baseman, had an impressive day at the plate as she went 2-3 with a triple, two runs batted in, and three runs scored. In addition, Destini Peck, the sophomore catcher, had a strong outing as she went 3-4 at the plate with three RBIs. These were just two noteworthy performances of what was a complete team victory for the Lady Pirates. Every starter scored at least one run, and at least seven drove in a run. The team batted .600 (9-150 with runners in scoring position, showing they capitalized on many of their opportunities, and never truly allowed Holy Cross to get back into the game.

In their first three games, the Seton Hall softball squad has scored 42 runs. Up next, Seton Hall will head to North Carolina for the East Carolina’s Pirate Invitational, where the Pirates will take on competition of Virginia, Virginia Tech and Coppin.

