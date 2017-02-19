Seton Hall loses sixth straight, falls to Providence 74-57

Seton Hall women’s basketball lost another on Sunday, this time at the hands of the Providence Friars by a final score of 74-57. In what looked like it might be an end of a five-losing streak for Seton Hall, the Pirates fizzled out late in the game, enabling the Friars to build a dominant lead.

JaQuan Jackson was the leading scorer for the Pirates, finishing with a game-high 23 points. She was the only Pirate to finish in double figures, shooting an efficient 8-14 from the floor. Her supporting cast was not as impactful on the offensive end, as the team shot 35 percent from the field despite Jackson’s solid stat line.

The Pirates looked good coming out of the gate, ending the first quarter with a 20-13 lead. However, it was downhill from there, as Providence outscored the Pirates in every other quarter. The Pirates’ offense struggled to score, mostly due to lack of ball movement. They finished with 12 turnovers to just six assists, hardly giving themselves a chance to stay in the game, much less win. Outside of Jackson’s contributions, the Pirates got most of their production from forward Lubirdia Gordon and guard LaTecia Smith, who both gave the Pirates eight points in the score column. Gordon also added 10 rebounds, nearly earning a double-double.

The Pirates will finish their regular season next weekend, as they head to Queens to face Big East rival St. John’s on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Andrew Lombardo can be reached at andrew.lombardo@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @Anlombardo8.