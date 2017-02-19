Pirates score five runs in ninth inning to split Michigan series

The Seton Hall baseball team mounted a ninth-inning comeback against Michigan in Port St. Lucie, Fla. on Sunday afternoon to take the final game of the series, 8-6.

The Pirates jumped out to an early lead in the second inning, with senior Jackson Martin driving in Mike Caputo and Matt Toke with a single to center. Seton Hall had the bases loaded later in the inning, but a double play prevented any more runs from being scored.

Michigan got one run back in the bottom of the second after a leadoff triple by Harrison Wenson. An inning later, the Wolverines exploded for four runs.

Joe Poduslenko cut Michigan’s lead to 5-3 in the fifth by sending home Rob Dadona with a single. However, Michigan regained its three-run lead in the sixth inning. The Wolverines second baseman Ako Thomas reached base and stole both second and third, eventually scoring off a dribbler to second.

Seton Hall would get some much-needed consistency from its relief pitchers late in the game. Senior Anthony Pacillo came in, pitched for one and one-third innings and allowed zero hits and runs. Regular closer Zach Schellenger relieved him in the eighth inning when the score remained 6-3.

In the top of the ninth, Jack Bredeson came in for the save for Michigan. He struggled against the top of the Pirates order, with Ryan Ramiz, Sebastiano Sabtorelli and Matt Fortin all reaching base. With the bases loaded, Al Molina singled into center field, scoring Santorelli and Fortin.

Next up was Poduslenko, who was batting in the third position today for Seton Hall. He took Bredeson deep with a 3-run home run, giving Seton Hall an 8-5 lead. Jayce Vancena successfully recorded the final two outs of the inning for the Wolverines.

Schellenger returned to the mound for the ninth inning. He struck out all three Michigan players, one swinging and two looking, to seal the win for Seton Hall. Schellenger was awarded the save and the win for the game.

The Pirates head out to California this weekend to play in the Tony Gwynn Classic. Their first game is Friday, Feb. 24 against Tennessee at 4 p.m.

Kevin Kopf can be reached at kevin.kopf@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @KMKTNF.