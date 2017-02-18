SHU tennis falls to NJIT despite comeback effort

The Seton Hall women’s tennis team suffered a 4-3 defeat to NJIT Friday night, after scoring three straight points in what appeared to be the start of a Pirate comeback.

Freshmen Krista Cerpina and Anniek Jansen started the day for the pirates with an impressive early 7-5 doubles victory in the No. 3 flight. However, NJIT managed to bounce back and went on to win the remaining two doubles matchups to take a 1-0 lead in the competition.

After losing the first two singles flights to NJIT, Seton Hall began to mount its comeback effort.

Freshman Melody Tall led the comeback with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles. Junior Luize Strike overcame a 6-2 deficit in the first set at No.1 singles and squeezed out two tight 7-6 victories to bring the Pirates within one of the lead.

Jansen won a tough 6-2, 7-5 victory at No. 6 singles to even the match between Seton Hall and NJIT, in what appeared to be the tipping point in the Pirates’ comeback attempt.

Even though there was considerable force behind the comeback effort, Seton Hall eventually fell to NJIT, after NJIT got the winning point in a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory in the No.5 spot. This point sealed NJIT’s victory and capped off what was a competitive match between both teams.

The Pirates’ next match will be at the East Brunswick Racquet Club at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, against Garden State rivals Rutgers.

