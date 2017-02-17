Poor shooting dooms Seton Hall in loss to Creighton

The Seton Hall women’s basketball team was ice cold from the opening tip on Saturday night.

The Pirates were never able to find their range and Creighton was able to take full advantage, as the Bluejays cruised to a 61-44 victory.

Both teams struggled shooting the ball to start, with the Pirates starting 1-8 from the field and 0-2 from deep. Creighton wasn’t much better, going 2-8 and 1-3 from beyond the arc.

The difference in this one was Creighton’s ability to snap out of its shooting slump, while Seton Hall stayed in its funk for the duration of the game.

Junior guard Sydney Lamberty had five points to close out the first quarter to help Creighton get going and the Bluejays took a 10-6 lead into the second quarter. Lamberty led all scorers with 23 points.

Seton Hall was able to hang around for a bit, as Creighton was still struggling from the field in the second quarter, but the Pirates trailed 24-14 going into halftime. In the first half, Seton Hall shot just 22 percent from the field.

Not all hope was lost coming out of the locker room, as the Pirates got off to a hot start and trimmed Creighton’s lead to 26-19. From that point on, however, it was Creighton’s game, as the team went on a 10-0 run to build a 36-19 lead while the Pirates still continued to struggle shooting the ball.

The Bluejays took a 45-26 lead into the fourth quarter, which was their largest lead of the night at the time. Seton Hall showed some signs of life early in the quarter, cutting Creighton’s lead to 15, but the Bluejays responded quickly and took a 55-35 lead.

From that point on, Seton Hall didn’t spark any runs, as Creighton maintained its 20-point lead throughout most of the fourth and emptied its bench with three and a half minutes left in regulation. The Bluejays’ bench gave up some points in the closing minutes, but it was not enough for Seton Hall.

LaTecia Smith was almost able to notch a double-double for the Pirates but came up just short. She finished the night with eight points and 10 rebounds. Kaela Hilaire finished with eight points herself, but only shot 2-13 on the night.

Next up on the slate for the Pirates is a trip to Providence for a game on Sunday afternoon, where they will try to snap a five-game losing streak.

