The Voice: Take time to relax in the middle of the semester

The Voice

It’s the middle of February, the middle of the semester, which means tensions are running high for some.

At this point in the school year we all have more than a few things to worry about. There’s grades, jobs and internships to focus on, which may push our social and personal lives to the back burner. Midterms are coming, so study up. If you have a job or internship now, that’s quite the commitment on top of being a student. If you don’t, now is the time to start filling out applications for the summer.

If you’re a senior, you have to worry about graduation – not the ceremony itself – but rather the process of achieving your degree. At this point, you hopefully have all your credits in order. Soon enough, research papers and finals are going to try and consume your remaining college days. So may the stress that comes with ending college, starting a career and entering the “real world.”

And oh, yea – that commencement ceremony has been a topic of contention among will-be graduates as well.

Knowing that this can be a busy and even frustrating time for students in every class, we just want to remind everyone to take the time to relax and enjoy themselves when they have the opportunity to.

That does not mean slack off or get lazy, but rather realize that it is necessary to find a balance with everything else you have going on in your life.

Balance is good for you and that applies to everyone.

Whether you’re a senior taking in your final months or a freshman with three years to go, remember that time flies. No matter how much college you have left, it will pass you by in a flash. Soon, your time at Seton Hall will be over.

Remember, these are supposed to be the best years of your life. So stay focused in school, stay driven at work and stay active in all that you do, but enjoy yourself too.

That part is just as important.

The Voice is intended to best represent the collective opinion of The Setonian’s Editorial Board. It is written by The Setonian’s Editor-in-Chief and Managing Editor.