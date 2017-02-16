Seton Strings offers new musical avenue

In addition to the five music ensembles here at Seton Hall, another group is now benefitting from the university’s pool of musical talent.

The newly developed chamber orchestra, Seton Strings, initially started in early January by freshman Jordan Green and junior Julia Kauffman is a smaller ensemble in comparison to the University Orchestra, but it still gives a place for musicians to perform in an intimate setting.

“When I got to Seton Hall there wasn’t really any smaller string ensemble,” Green said. “I thought string players would want other opportunities to play other than orchestra.”

With the idea, he contacted Kauffman, someone who has leadership experience in an ensemble, being the concert master for University Orchestra and a background in organizing music groups.

“I helped put together small worship bands at my church, where we set up performances and that was also run by students,” she said.

A chamber orchestra can usually sit up to 50 musicians and although this chamber group won’t acquire that number of students, it is something that will be open for anyone who shows interest in playing, regardless of declaring a music major or minor.

Though the ensemble is open to all who are interested in joiningl, it will feature advanced music, challenging the musicians beyond simple pieces.

“That’s kind of the point of the group,” said Green referring to the difficult music. “The music is hard, so you have to be good,” she said.

Dr. Jason Tramm is the supervisor of the ensemble, but the students run everything from rehearsals to performances.

Tramm who is the Assistant Professor and director of choral activities, has noted that in a group you have to “engage the performers to perform to the best of their abilities,” something Seton Strings encourages in the ensemble.

Ultimately when they are out of the initial developmental stages, Kauffman and Green talked about performing at places like the Pirate’s Cove, as well as events on campus and in the South Orange area in the future.

“Maybe what we could eventually do is do workshops in local schools with the students,” Green said.

Weeks after its beginning, the club has begun to take shape and work toward its goals.

