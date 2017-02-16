Burger joint offers SHU discount

Burgers Grilled Right, a new restaurant in South Orange, is owned by Paul Sannitti, a Seton Hall University alumnus from the class of 2013.

Sannitti said that while he was still attending Seton Hall he had the idea to open a restaurant for the students and the South Orange community that “embraced the SHU community.”

Sannitti has paid homage to some of the great Seton Hall athletes that later led professional careers in the “Pirates Corner.” This part of the restaurant hoasts memorabilia from Seton Hall greats.

In addition to the Pirate atmosphere, the menu consists of traditional American cuisine which includes burgers, fries, milkshakes, and some added favorites such as ahi steaks, turkey and veggie burgers, mac and cheese and salads.

Kate Snyder, a freshman social work major, recently dined at Burgers Grilled Right and commented on how the “staff was friendly.”

In addition to the enjoyable atmosphere, she remarked on the great quality of the food, specifically her burger and her friend’s Oreo milkshake.

Snyder, as well as other students have remarked that they would definitely venture out to the restaurant again, and for good reason, too.

Burgers Grilled Right offers a 10 percent discount every day to students, faculty and alumni. In addition, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights from 10 p.m. to midnight Seton Hall students are offered discounts of 20 percent at the restaurant.

Sannitti remarked that he wanted to create a “late night place for students to hang out,” and he is doing just that.

Alisha Nada, a freshman biology major, noted that Burgers Grilled Right was “pretty busy” when she was there with her friends.

Nada also stated that “everyone [in the restaurant] was laughing and having a good time,” and that “[the restaurant] is a great place to go eat and hang out.”

Much like Snyder, Nada remarked that she would probably end up back in the establishment again.

