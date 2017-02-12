Pirates tennis notches third consecutive victory after win at Quinnipiac

After winning one doubles match out of a possible three, the Pirates bounced back to win five of six singles matches to seal the road victory Saturday at Quinnipiac University.

For doubles play, the pairs were sophomores Thandy Kangwa with junior Katie Kim, freshmen Michal Matson with Melody Taal and sophomore Anna Fajnorova alongside freshman Krista Cerpina.

Kangwa and Kim started the Pirates off on a good note as they rallied for a convincing 6-2 win in the first of the doubles matches. The match also marked their third consecutive win of the season as doubles teammates.

Matson and Taal were not able secure the point and win the second match as they suffered a close defeat, 4-6, in their doubles match. The loss brings their overall record as a pair to 1-1.

In the final doubles match of three, Fajnorova and Cerpina also came up short in their 4-6 loss. Quinnipiac had earned the point since they won two of the three doubles matches.

The Pirates had a dominant showing in their singles matches, winning five of six.

Freshman Anniek Jansen almost made it a sweep for the women’s tennis team but could not, as she suffered a narrow two-set loss.

Kangwe had a hard fought win in the first of the doubles matches, winning 7-5 and 6-1.

Matson secured identical 6-1 set wins in her match.

Kim won a comeback match after winning the first set, losing the second and finally, winning the third set.

Taal also had a stellar performance and won convincingly 6-2 and 6-3.

Cerpina had the toughest two-set victory of all, as she was able to win 6-4 in the first set and then 7-5 in the second.

Although the Pirates were not able to earn the point for winning at least two out of three doubles matches, they were still able to carry the momentum from the first doubles match into the upcoming singles matches.

They will look to make in four in a row after the loss in the regular season opener at Princeton University.

Coming next for the Pirates will be their second of four road games as they travel to Newark, N.J. to face NJIT on Friday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.

Evando Thompson can be reached at evando.thompson@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @Thompsev.