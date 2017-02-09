SHU acapella group hits the right notes

Mixing songs, dropping beats, hitting notes and making harmonies, all without instruments, is the foundation for acapella. Now, Seton Hall has a group of its own, Seton Notes.

Seton Notes, had its debut in fall 2015, but became official in the fall 2016 semester. Amanda Derosa, a sophomore business management major and president of Seton Notes, explained that the group is about more than just singing covers and “dropping sick beats,” but spending time together outside of rehearsals and harmonies. They focus on building their friendships as well.

“Our music is able to bring even more people together which is the best part,” she said. “The group’s said multiple times that they love that they’re able to reflect their relationship with each other on other people as well and it can make them just as happy.”

Derosa added that the group sings mostly popular music, but turns to classics such as Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” and Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me” to showcase their talent and fill out their repertoire.

Shawn Brelvi, a sophomore mathematics major, Seton Notes member and publicist, said the group wants students to know that Seton Notes is an accepting and welcoming gateway for them to sing and perform together. He also spoke about the dynamics of the group and the elements that contribute to an acapella performance.

“There are two beatboxers in the group as well as two mouth trumpets. These sounds have been in some of our performances and never fail to shock people,” he said.

Students may have seen them perform “Mary, Did You Know?” at this year’s Tree Lighting or possibly at SAB’s Final Free Zone last semester. Seton Notes currently has 11 members but will be holding auditions on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 5-8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11 from 3-6 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 12 from 3-6 p.m. in Corrigan Hall.

Victoria Lieto, a junior occupational therapy major and vice president of Seton Notes, said that musical talent is present everywhere.

“People mostly do have an ability, even if it’s not singing, maybe it’s beatboxing. Everyone has this natural ability for music,” she said. “I feel like that’s what Seton Notes is about, it’s letting everyone get in touch with this inner musician that they have.”

