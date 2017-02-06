Women’s tennis posts strong weekend at Army West Point

The Seton Hall women’s tennis team capped off a strong weekend with a 6-1 team victory over host Army West Point on Sunday to earn its second team win of the weekend.

The Pirates’ No. 1 and 2 singles capped off a solid weekend as junior Luize Strike defeated Army’s Melanie Allen, 7-5, 6-2 in No.1 singles while sophomore Anna Fajnorova picked up a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Kirby Einick in the second singles match.

The Pirates spread the wealth on Sunday as they received a strong contribution from their three freshmen, as Michal Matson, Anniek Jansen and Melody Taal all came up victorious. Junior Katie Kim rounded out the Pirates’ six singles victories with a 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 win Sunday.

The Pirates showed their dominance in singles play but also carried it over to the court in doubles play. The Strike and Fajnorova pairing continued its strong play with a 6-4 win over Army West Point’s Allen and Porter in the No. 1 doubles matchup to pick up the pairs second victory of the weekend. Kim and sophomore Thandy Kangwa picked up the second doubles victory of the day in a 6-4 victory in the No. 2 doubles match.

Strike ended the weekend with a pair of wins in No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. Her partner also had herself quite the weekend as Fajnorova went undefeated with two singles victories at No. 1 singles and two No. 1 doubles wins. The Pirates’ No. 1 and No. 2 had stellar performances over the weekend as the rest of the team followed suit.

The Pirates will look for their third straight team victory in as many matchups when the team travels to Hamden, Conn. to take on Quinnipiac on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 5 p.m.

