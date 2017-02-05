Women’s basketball closes out weekend with loss to No. 17 DePaul

Seton Hall women’s basketball fell to the No. 17 DePaul Blue Demons 86-60 on Sunday, Feb. 6 at the McGrath-Phillips Arena in Chicago, Ill.

The game began tightly contested, as both teams were within two points of each other for the opening five minutes of the first quarter. DePaul then went on a 16-6 run to close out the quarter, putting it ahead of the Pirates 22-10. The Blue Demons managed to maintain a double-digit lead for the majority of the second, eventually leading 31-18 with five minutes left in the half. The Pirates responded with a run of their own, going on a 16-7 run in the remainder of the quarter to pull within five points. At the end of the half, the Pirates were down 39-34.

A layup by Claire Lundberg to open the third quarter pulled the Pirates to within three points of the DePaul, but the No. 17 Blue Demons responded with a tremendous offensive run. They put up 29 points in the third quarter and pulled ahead 68-48. A worn down Pirates team could do nothing to stop the Blue Demons in the fourth, falling behind by as many as 30 points. DePaul cruised to an 86-60 victory, sweeping the season series with Seton Hall.

DePaul shot 39 percent (33-85) from the field as a team but shot a dismal 18 percent (6-33) from beyond the arc. The Pirates shot 35 percent (22-62) from the field and 30 percent (6-20) from deep. DePaul heavily outrebounded the Pirates, winning the battle for the glass 61-35. DePaul did well to score inside thanks to its strong offensive rebounding ability – the team grabbed 25 offensive boards and scored 30 of its 86 points in the paint. The Pirates also turned the ball over 21 times, leading to 24 points off turnovers for the Blue Demons.

Brooke Schulte led the way for DePaul with a 22-point, 12-rebound performance. Jacqui Grant also notched a double-double with 11 points and 14 boards, while Tanita Allen put up 19 points on 8-11 shooting.

Kaela Hilaire was the leading scorer for the Pirates, putting up 12 points in addition to seven assists. Lubirdia Gordon added 10 points and six rebounds, going 5-5 from the field. Skyler Snider also made a strong contribution off the bench, scoring nine points and grabbing seven boards while shooting 4-7 from the field.

Seton Hall falls to 11-13 (4-9 in conference) on the season, while DePaul improves to 20-5 (12-1 in conference). The Pirates return to action on Friday, Feb. 10 when they host the Georgetown Hoyas at 7 p.m.

Matt Lapolla can be reached at matthew.lapolla@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @MatthewLapolla.