Seton Hall finds a way in must-win game against Georgetown

It wasn’t pretty, but the Seton Hall Pirates found a way to come out with a huge win on the road.

Led by 26 points and 17 rebounds from Angel Delgado, the Pirates (14-8, 4-6) hung on to defeat Georgetown (13-11, 4-7), 68-66 in an overtime thriller.

The double-double was Delgado’s 17th of the season and he was able to make up for a poor performance from the field with a big day at the free throw line, going 12-15 from the charity stripe.

Seton Hall came out with a sense of urgency in what was viewed as a must-win game by many and jumped out to a 16-4 lead on the Hoyas.

It was a must-win game for Georgetown in its own right and the team refused to go down without a fight, as it climbed back from the early deficit to take its first lead of the game with 3:46 left in the first half.

Seton Hall was able to regain the lead by the end of the half and took a 36-32 lead into halftime, led by 12 first half points from Delgado and Khadeen Carrington, who had nine of his 16 points in the first half.

The second half served as a back and forth affair with no team leading by more than five points throughout the half. Both teams had a chance to win the game down the stretch with LJ Peak and Carrington both hitting big shots, but neither team was able to get over the hump, and they went to overtime tied at 63.

Seton Hall had to play the overtime period without Carrington, who fouled out with 1.4 seconds left in regulation. It looked like the Pirates were going to lose Madison Jones early in the period as well, but the officials determined he only had four fouls.

It was a brutal day shooting the ball for Desi Rodriguez, but he hit the biggest shot of the game to put Seton Hall ahead for good with 25.4 left. Peak had a look at a three at the buzzer for Georgetown, but the shot did not fall.

The win serves as Seton Hall’s first road win in Big East play and its first road win since defeating Iowa back in November.

The Pirates will return home to take on Providence on Wednesday night.

