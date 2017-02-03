Women’s basketball allows 103 points in loss to Golden Eagles

Seton Hall women’s basketball fell handily in Milwaukee at the Al McGuire Center to Marquette on Friday by a score of 103-60 in a game that saw 60 percent of the Golden Eagles’ baskets go through the hoop.

The Pirates (11-12, 4-8 Big East) allowed over 100 points in a game for the first time since Jan. 9, 2007 when Seton Hall lost to Connecticut. While LaTecia Smith and Claire Lundberg led the way with 12 points each for the Pirates, six players scored in double figures for Marquette (17-6, 8-4 Big East).

The game started rough from the beginning for the Pirates, being outscored in the first quarter by a 25-9 margin, and then fell down by 29 points at halftime, trailing 55-26 after two quarters. It was a tale of two games being played, and Seton Hall was playing the unfavorable game, shooting 33 percent from the field in the first half and 40 percent overall, while Marquette shot 70 percent from the field over the first two quarters, and 60 percent for the game. The Pirates

Seton Hall was also outplayed in the non-scoring categories, holding an assist margin of minus-14, as well as being out rebounded 42-23 and 27-12 on the defensive glass. The Hall also committed 16 turnovers compared to Marquette’s seven.

Usual impact players JaQuan Jackson and Kaela Hilaire were kept in check on Friday, as Jackson scored nine points before picking up her fourth foul midway through the third quarter, and Hilaire was held scoreless in the second half, recording just six points, three rebounds and three assists. Lubirdia Gordon was also held to six points, six rebounds and had four personal fouls.

There was some silver lining in this game for the Pirates, however. Lundberg recorded a career-high four blocks, and this is now the 12th game where she has recorded multiple threes in a game. Smith scored in double figures for the ninth time this season, and on her 20th birthday. Reserve Jayla Jones-Pack also made key contributions, chipping in with eight points, five rebounds and two blocks. The Pirates held a 7-1 advantage in blocked shots.

The Pirates travel to Chicago to conclude their two-game road trip when they take on No. 17 DePaul at McGrath-Phillips Arena. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m.

