Former Seton Hall forward Herb Pope reportedly pleads guilty to bank robbery

Feb 3, 2017

Former Seton Hall forward Herb Pope pleaded guilty on Thursday, Feb. 2 to robbing a bank in Sewickley, Pa. in February 2016, according to The Associated Press.

According to Pope’s defense attorney, Stephen Misko, Pope should expect two-and-a-half years of jail time and seven additional years for the use of a gun during the robbery.

Pope, a native of Aliquippa, Pa., was charged on multiple accounts, including a firearms offense, robbery, conspiracy and reckless engagement.

These charges came after Pope and accomplice Tyler Bridges jumped a counter and robbed Sewickley Savings Bank on Feb. 12, 2016, according to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Police explained that Pope and Bridges had weapons on them when they took more than $3,500. By using photos from the events at the bank and by tracing the serial numbers on some of the stolen cash, they were able to find and confirm Pope and Bridges as the robbers.

During played Seton Hall from 2008 to 2012. His best campaign came as a senior when he averaged 15.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per contest.

