Letter: Offering Hope to Animals

Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

We are honored to operate a “shelter of last resort” and provide a merciful end to suffering for cats and dogs who are beyond hope of rehabilitation and who would otherwise face cruel and painful fates. We take in dogs who have been chained 24/7 for their entire lives and are suffering from congestive heart failure from advanced heartworm disease; feral cats who are ravaged by feline immunodeficiency virus, feline leukemia or other contagious and fatal diseases; and animals who are unadoptable for other reasons. For these animals, euthanasia is a kindness, often the only one that they have ever known.

We’ve also helped hundreds of animals who have been brought to us by people who couldn’t afford to end their beloved companions’ suffering at a veterinarian’s office. Limited-admission shelters often refuse to help these animals because they would make their euthanasia statistics seem less appealing.

When adoptable animals come our way, we deliver them to high-traffic open-admission shelters—those that never turn animals away—for a chance at being adopted into loving homes. We’ve also found excellent homes for many animals ourselves.

We hope students will join us in making a difference, by spaying and neutering, adopting, and supporting shelters that keep their doors open to every animal in need. Visit www.PETASaves.com to learn more.



Daphna Nachminovitch

Senior Vice President, Cruelty Investigations Department

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)

501 Front St.

Norfolk, VA 23510

757-962-8338

DaphnaN@peta.org