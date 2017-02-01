Seton Hall renews contract with Gourmet Dining Services

Seton Hall has renewed its contract with Gourmet Dining Services (GDS), which provides food services to SHU.

GDS is New Jersey’s largest regional dining service company, according to GDS’s website. The food provider is committed to ensuring the best dining experience possible for the University’s community, said Dennis Garbini, vice president for Administration. He added that GDS and SHU have been in a contractual relationship for more 25 years.

“Gourmet Dining offers an extensive menu to meet the needs and desires of the University community while maintaining a low cost,” Garbini said in an email interview.

Students displayed mixed responses when asked about the quality of food and choices provided in the University Center’s cafeteria.

Kiara Ross, a freshman criminal justice major, said, “The food is not that bad. There are a lot of options, but there should be more vegetarian ones.”

Another student, Natalia Surdyka, a freshman secondary education major, is not happy with the food on campus. “I dislike the food. It could be a lot better. The cafeteria has the same stuff everyday with limited variety and some of the food is flavorless.” Gabrielle Hunt, a junior diplomacy and environmental science major, said GDS should offer more sustainable food solutions on campus. “The food situation at SHU has really fallen behind in competition with other schools nationwide,” Hunt said. “Many are directing their attention toward sustainable and resilient food sourcing to meet a growing population of students invested in the cause.”

Garbini said that senior members of the GDS staff meet regularly with members of the Student Government Association (SGA) to review the food service program and address any possible modifications. All members of the University community are free to voice their comments and concerns, Gabrini said.

“We would encourage [students] to bring their comments back to SGA or the GDS suggestion box on the GDS/University website,” Garbini said.

