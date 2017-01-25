90 percent of SHU students employed after graduation

On Jan. 19, Seton Hall released a statement that said the school’s graduate employment rate has risen to 90 percent.

This rate includes all graduates who have attempted to secure employment in their chosen field since graduating last May, according to the statement.

The employment rate for SHU graduates has risen steadily over the last few years despite larger undergraduate enrollment, according to Michael Ricciardelli, associate director of Media Relations.

In the statement, Reesa Greenwald, director of The Career Center, said the school’s alumni network and strong partnerships with employers contributed to this rise.

A few recent alumni offered their thoughts on how SHU helps its students find jobs after graduation.

Chelsea Wilson graduated in December and is a former marketing and management major at Seton Hall.

“I believe Seton Hall provides students with a lot of opportunities to find a job and be successful post-graduation,” Wilson said in an email interview. “The Career Center is constantly hosting events and connecting students with employers.”

Wilson currently works at Verizon as a marketing operations analyst.

Rebecca Gramuglia, former public relations major, weighed in as well.

“Seton Hall provides its students with plenty of resources and tools to make the job search an easy process…from notable alumni, to the Career Center, to different networking events,” Gramuglia said in an email interview.

Gramuglia graduated SHU in December 2015 and currently works at Caryl Communications, a public relations firm in Paramus, N.J.

However, some students felt differently about the school’s help.

Elise Pfail graduated with a degree in vocal performance in May 2016 and feels the school did not help her in the job process at all.

“If anything, my father is the one who prepared me,” Pfail said via email.

Pfail currently works at Relevent Partners, a marketing firm based in the greater New York City area while she auditions and performs.

These alumni also discussed how quickly they were able to find their jobs after graduating.

Gramuglia did some freelance fashion writing while searching for a job after graduation.

“It took me a few months to find my current job,” Gramuglia said.

Pfail began working at Relevent Partners roughly a month after sending her resume to a staffing agency.

Wilson began interning for Verizon in June of 2016 and was offered her current position in October, two months before graduation.

“Because I was already with the company part-time,” Wilson said, “I did not have to search for a job or go job-hunting, which saved a lot of time in the long-run.”

