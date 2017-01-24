Men and women’s swim and dive teams fall to Huskies in Connecticut

The men and women’s swim and dive teams traveled to the University of Connecticut to take on the Huskies in a dual meet this Sunday, Jan. 22. The Pirates fell to the Huskies by scores of 181-119 for the men and 229-69 for the women.

On the women’s side, the Pirates garnered three second-place finishes in the pool to lead the team.

Freshman Clara Capone captured a second-place finish in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.68. Fellow classmate, Jordan Decker also took second in the 100 breaststroke after finishing in 1:08.76. The two swimmers also helped to lead the Pirates to a second-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. Joining the freshmen pair was senior Melody Bush and junior Sydney Simpson who helped to swim a relay time of 1:49.87.

Although the men’s team did not win any relays, the Pirates had impressive showings in both the 200-yard medley and the 400-yard freestyle with second- and third-place finishes in both events.

The men’s side was highlighted by the butterfly swimmers in the 100-yard and 200-yard flys. Freshman Connor Phillips led the pack in the 100 fly with a time of 50.79, followed by teammates Kyle Nash (51.28) and Matt Zebrowski (1:55.29). The Pirates then went on to first sweep the top three spots of the 200-yard butterfly with impressive times by sophomores Nash (1:54.07) and Ivan Michalovic (1:54.71), with junior Zebrowski (1:55.29) rounding out the top three.

Seton Hall freshmen Tre Fissella and Joshua Tosoni were also bright spots in the loss. Fissella took home first place in the 200 IM with a time of 1:53.30 while also taking third in the 100-yard breaststroke (58.28). Tosoni grabbed the runner-up spot in the 100-yard breaststroke (57.90) and also snagged second in the 200 breast with a time of 2:08.45 to edge out Fissella who took third in the event (2:08.83).

Reigning Big East champion Noah Yanchulis continued his successful campaign with a victory in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:40.87.

With the Big East Tournament on the horizon, the men and women’s swim and dive team will have one final test before the tournament begins. The Pirates will travel to Lewisburg, Pa., to compete in the Bucknell Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Nick Santoriello can be reached at nicholas.santoriello@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @NickSantoriello.