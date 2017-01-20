SHU preps for @realDonaldTrump’s inauguration

With the 58th formal presidential inauguration ceremony scheduled tomorrow, Seton Hall has mixed reactions to the upcoming presidency of Donald J. Trump.

Students were asked what they would tweet to the president-elect. A majority of those who responded said they feel indifferent toward Trump and would not know what to tweet him. A few other students said they have no desire to tweet Trump.

However, a few students had tweets in mind.

Angelo Maltese, a junior broadcasting major, said via email, “He (Trump) has to deliver on most of what he has promised to the American voters that pulled the lever for him. Protecting the First Amendment is big. I would also compliment many of his cabinet picks.”

Another student, Brian Hennel, a sophomore broadcasting major, said, “Don’t mess up too much.”

Dr. Robert Pallitto, professor of political science and chair of the Department of Political Science and Public Affairs, has a tweet for Trump as well. “Stop tweeting. It is very un-presidential,” Pallitto said.

In regards to Trump’s policies, Pallitto said, “He doesn’t have a real depth of knowledge.” Pallitto further elaborated his statement by saying that Trump’s remarks about policy are not realistic.

In a press conference last week, Trump said that the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, will be repealed and replaced the same day, maybe the same hour. Trump has not presented a clear alternative to Obamacare. According to Trump’s website, www.donaldjtrump.com, the president-elect intends to repeal and replace Obamacare with Health Savings Accounts. His website also says he plans to work with Congress to create a patient-centered health care system that promotes choice, quality and affordability.

