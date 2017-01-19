SAB ushers in neon New Year

Seton Hall’s Student Activities Board (SAB) is busy preparing one of its biggest events of the year, the Winter Formal. This year, after much group collaboration, the Campus Life Board decided on a “Blacklight” theme for the annual soiree.

“The theme is something we thought about and focused on for this ball, especially with things like the lighting system and the decorations all the way down to the centerpieces”, said Daniel D’Amico, Campus Life Chair and XXXXX physics major.

After receiving some complaints last year that the theme was not carried throughout the event, the board wanted to ensure it was evident in everything. The SAB president, Alyssa Behrendt, said that the theme will be echoed throughout the space and students will see the Blacklight theme everywhere.

SAB has secured a DJ, complete with Blacklight and neon lighting equipment, as well as a Magic Mirror photo booth, which will allow students to take selfies, apply a Seton Hall or SAB filter and post them onto social media. All of the festivities are expected to give students a one-of-a- kind experience, especially the unique “Blacklight” theme.

Allison Kroeger, a Freshman Economics major, commenting on the theme, said, “What made me want to go was picturing the atmosphere. I immediately imagined a ball like the way one would be in a movie and then having it under a blacklight where everything glows would just really look nice.”

This ball is expected to draw more students than past winter formals. Behrendent said that since the winter formal will be held in January, it gives them the opportunity to make it bigger and better than ever. Both Behrendt and D’Amico stressed that although it is a big event, ticket sales are limited and any students interested in going should get tickets as soon as possible to avoid missing out. Tickets are available at www.setonhallsab.eventbrite.com for $15 each, or, if you purchase a table of 12, $12 each. The event will be held at the Sheraton Parsippany Hotel, and, if any student needs transportation, there are still tickets available for the 8:45 p.m. bus from the Richard Regan Athletic Center. Dress is semi-formal, and neon colors are encouraged. For ideas on how to incorporate Blacklight into your formal wear, students can also check out SAB’s Pinterest board with ideas, which can be found on their Facebook page.

