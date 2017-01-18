The Voice: Seton Hall neglecting current students with construction

The Voice

As construction continues on campus, not everyone is happy with the order of Seton Hall’s priorities.

The Welcome Center has not been well-received by all. Earlier in the year, The Setonian reported that some students were unhappy that the project took away much-needed parking space. Now, in this week’s issue, students living in Cabrini have voiced their frustrations as well.

Several residents told The Setonian that the constant noise caused by the construction, which begins early in the morning, has been a problem. Some of those same residents voiced those same complaints to the University.

Seton Hall’s response was that they could go find new living arrangements – a task much easier said than done in the middle of the school year.

How about a compromise, such as pushing back the 7 a.m. start time of construction so that the floor is not “literally shaking” while students slumber?

No can do, said Seton Hall.

Call us crazy, but an environment that does not allow for sleep does not sound like a “home for the mind, heart and spirit.”

The Setonian understands that construction and projects like the Welcome Center are part of Seton Hall’s future growth – something we all want to see – but the University also has to be considerate of the students already paying tens of thousands of dollars in tuition and board. Seton Hall needs to be reasonable when it comes to the students who are here now.

On that same note, why was construction on a new building started when structures already in place need renovation?

Last week was syllabus week, which meant more than a few reminders that SHU has a disability policy. Meanwhile, not every building on campus is wheelchair accessible – an issue The Setonian will explore in the coming weeks.

Wouldn’t equal access for all students to every building on campus be a better immediate and future use of Seton Hall’s money?

Again, it’s a matter of priorities. SHU has made it clear its current students are not among them when it comes to construction.

