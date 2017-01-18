Cabrini residents call construction a ‘nightmare’

The construction of the new Welcome Center has become an annoyance among some of the students living in Cabrini Hall.

According to an email interview with Albert Cardona, associate director of Housing and Residence Life, there were a total of five complaints during the fall 2016 semester reported to the Hall Director of Complex, which were then forwarded to the Facilities Engineering Department for further investigation.

Cardona also said students have asked that construction times be pushed back to later in the day.

“However, HRL (Housing and Residence Life) was informed that the starting time for the Welcome Center project of 7 a.m. was not able to be changed,” Cardona said.

Cardona added that if students are bothered by the noise, they can contact Samantha Sinclair, resident hall director, to find alternative living arrangements.

According to John Signorello, associate vice president of Facilities Engineering and Business Affairs, noise from the construction will diminish as the building frame and exterior are completed.

The Welcome Center is scheduled to be completed by January 2018.

Some students voiced their objections on the noise caused by the construction.

Allegra Berg, sophomore diplomacy and international relations major, complained to the administration about the noise. She lives on the first floor of Cabrini.

“Living with the construction has been an absolute nightmare,” Berg said, “It has woken me up on many occasions as early as 5:55 a.m. when the trucks arrived and idled right outside my window.”

When Berg complained to the school, she was told she could move out of her dorm if she was unhappy.

“They just offered me to move and were not willing to deal with my complaints,” Berg said.

Allison Powers, a sophomore political science major, lives on the second floor of Cabrini and offered her thoughts on the topic as well.

“I remember waking up at 8 a.m. and the floor was literally shaking,” Powers said.

The school also told Powers she could move out of her dorm if the noise was too loud for her.

David Gluck, a sophomore social and behavioral sciences major, who lives on the third floor of Cabrini, also voiced his opinion.

“The construction has woken me up a few times,” Gluck said, “but it hasn’t been a major problem.”

Gluck added that although a Welcome Center would be nice, he thinks the money could be put to better use.

“Why not put that money toward giving our seniors a proper graduation?” Gluck said.

Isabel Soisson can be reached at isabel.soisson@student.shu.edu.