No. 1 Villanova sinks Seton Hall at The Pavilion

Seton Hall is ready to go home.

The Pirates extended their losing streak to three games Monday evening, falling to No. 1 Villanova, 76-46. It was the cap to a three-game road trip in which the Pirates played three games in six days.

The Hall was no match against the No. 1 team in the country at The Pavilion.

“We started off well, we started off with a good defensive possession, I think we got a shot clock violation,” Khadeen Carrington said. “It’s tough to play here. I mean, we lost two in a row that we think we should’ve got, then you come here to play in a tough environment like this. It just got away from us, we just got to get back on track.”

The Pirates struggled on offense throughout the whole game. The team shot just 8-30 from the floor in the first half, including allowing a 23-5 Villanova run, and finished the game shooting 16-55, good for 29.1 percent.

“We got shots,” Carrington. “Shots just weren’t falling.”

Kevin Willard insisted postgame that the team is not lacking confidence after three straight road losses. Instead, he said his player need rest.

“That’s a tough team to play on one day,” Willard said. “They’re the No. 1 team in the country for a reason, they won 47 now straight games here (at The Pavilion). We’ve been on the road for the last two, had two tough battles, two tough losses. If you’re not clicking on all cylinders when you come here, that can happen, and we weren’t clicking on all cylinders, obviously.”

No player could get into a groove. It took halfway into the second half for a player to get into double-digits. That was Desi Rodriguez, who finished with a team-high 15 points.

Seton Hall struggled to feed Angel Delgado in the post and finished just 7-28 from three. Delgado’s streak of double-doubles ended Monday, as he registered eight points and six rebounds on the night. The Pirates were also outscored 24-18 in the paint.

“They came out to kick our ass, and we weren’t prepared for that,” Carrington said when asked if he thought Villanova was motivated by SHU’s Big East Tournament win. “That’s what I said in the locker room.”

Seton Hall is now 0-14 in the school’s history against the AP No. 1 team.

Elizabeth Swinton can be reached at elizabeth.swinton@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @eswint22.