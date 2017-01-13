Women win, men lose in swim and dive meet at Rider

The men’s swim and dive team ended its win streak at six in a row with a 154-142 loss to Rider, while the women picked up their second win in a row with a score of 184-110 over Rider.

Although the men’s team was not able to pull off a win, many swimmers and teams had impressive times, such as the 400-yard relay team that came in second place. Noah Yanchulis, Tyler Kauth, Connor Phillips and Vadim Jacobson logged a time of 3:07.67.

Freshman Josh Tosoni shined in the Pirate’s loss. Tosoni won both the 100 and 200-yard backstroke. His time in the 200-yard backstroke, 2:07.48, was just 0.07 seconds shy of the pool record.

Lior Grubert won the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 9:44.82. He was followed by teammates Ivan Michalovic and Cody Wimmer with times of 9:47.89 and 9.51.04, respectively. Michalovic also came in first in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1:55.15.

Jacobson won the 500-yard freestyle with a time was 4:42.08. Tre Fissella had a time of 1:55.14, winning him the 200-yard individual medley.

While the men struggled, the women dominated against Rider, winning 10 individual events and two relays.

Aitana Robinson, Jordan Decker, Tessa Linder and Clara Capone started the meet by winning the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:51.00, a full second before second place Rider.

Freshman Gabby Van Tassell had a time of 10:39.06 in the 1000-yard freestyle, securing first. She was followed by teammate Jill Calocino, who had a time of 10:47.03. Van Tassell also swam her way to first in the 500-yard freestyle with the time of 5:13.83.

Sara Ouellette had an impressive outing, winning the 200-yard freestyle, the 200-yard backstroke and the 200-yard individual medley.

Robinson swam the 100-yard backstroke in 59.88, coming 0.11 seconds before the runner up from Rider. With a time of 59.46, Linder won the 100-yard butterfly. Senior Cece Henry came in first in the 200-yard butterfly, touching in at 2:12.70. Capone won the 50-yard freestyle coming in at 24.81. In addition, Courtney McCardle had a time of 16.59, winning the 100-yard freestyle.

Capone, Jordan Decker, Kylene Ronayne and McCardle had a notable time of 3:41.49 in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Seton Hall’s men and women’s swim and dive teams return home for a meet against Marist on Jan. 21 at 1 p.m.

