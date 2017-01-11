Despite Rodriguez’s career-high, Pirates can’t finish in overtime loss to Marquette

Seton Hall (12-4; 2-2) fell to the Marquette Golden Eagles (11-5; 2-2) Wednesday evening in an overtime loss, 86-89.

From the start, the Pirates were slow offensively, as was Marquette, with the score 4-2 at the under-16 timeout. Out of the timeout, Marquette took off to eventually lead 22-8, which included a 15-0 run by the Golden Eagles.

Right after, however, Seton Hall fired back with a 15-0 run of its own and made it a 27-25 game with 3:29 left in the half. From there, Marquette stretched its lead to make it 35-30 at halftime. Desi Rodriguez led in points with eleven for the half, but eleven turnovers cost the Pirates throughout, combined with only 30 percent shooting from the field.

The second half remained a battle, with Marquette maintaining the lead the majority of the way. The worst of the deficit was Seton Hall being down 50-40 with just under four minutes remaining.

Seton Hall then began gradually cutting into the Marquette lead, and a Myles Powell three-pointer made the deficit just four for the Pirates with 49 seconds left. Marquette stretched its lead to five, but a difficult Rodriguez three-pointer made it a two-point game.

The Pirates had to foul to have a chance at tying or winning, which was a tall order since Marquette is the second best free-throw shooting team in the NCAA. However, some uncharacteristic missing led to a chance for Seton Hall to tie down two with eleven seconds left. Khadeen Carrington then came up big with a tying mid-range jumper to send the game into overtime, tied at 77.

In overtime, it was once again Marquette to come out strong, keeping a lead on the Pirates. With 3:06 remaining, Carrington fouled out, leaving the Pirates without their experienced guard. Missed free-throws down the stretch hurt Seton Hall more, as Delgado’s struggles made another comeback even more tough.

Seton Hall had a chance once again to tie it on its last possession down three, however Powell’s straight-away three-point jumper was off target and the Pirates fell 89-86.

The game included a career-high 30-point game by Rodriguez and another double-double for Delgado, giving him his tenth consecutive this year.

Seton Hall will attempt to get back on track Saturday at Providence (11-7; 0-4) at noon.

