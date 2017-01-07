SHU swimming & diving cruises to victories over Iona

After nearly two months out of the pool, the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams did not miss a beat on Friday.

The Pirates soundly defeated Iona by scores of 159-95 for the men, and a score of 152.5-98.5 for the women.

Both teams were in control from the beginning and took their opening races to kick off the night. From that point on, it was smooth sailing for the Pirates.

On the men’s side, sophomores Lior Grubert and Dakota Williams, and freshmen Joshua Tosoni and Connor Phillips kicked off the night with a victory in the 200-yard medley relay, finishing with a time of 1:36.23.

Williams had a very strong night for the Pirates, also adding victories in the 50 and 100 freestyle races with times of 21.80 and 47.84, respectively. Grubert put his momentum from the early victory to use as well, winning the 100 freestyle with a time of 9:45.91.

The Pirates were also aided by victories from juniors Noah Yanchulis in the 200 butterfly and 200 breastroke, and Vadim Jacobson, who won both the 200 and 500 freestyle races.

Meanwhile, the women also claimed victory in the 200-yard medley relay to start their night, led by senior Tessa Lindner, junior Sydney Simpson, sophomore Aitana Robinson and freshman Clara Capone. The girls finished with a time of 1.51:00, which was ten seconds better than Iona’s top squad.

That first race would not serve as the only clean sweep for the girls, as Simpson, freshman Jordan Decker, junior Courtney Regan, and senior Kelsey Buonaiuto were all able to finish top four in the 100 breaststroke.

With Friday’s victories, the men were able to improve to a 9-1 mark on the season, while the women were able to climb back to the .500 mark and now find themselves at 6-6.

The women will have a chance to jump up above .500 and the men will have a chance to make it double-digit wins on the season next Friday, as they travel to Rider for a dual meet.

Tyler Calvaruso can be reached at tyler.calvaruso@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @tyler_calvaruso.