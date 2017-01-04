Pirates fall to Xavier in second straight Big East matchup

Seton Hall women’s basketball (8-5, 1-1) fell 72-64 to the Xavier Musketeers (9-5, 1-2) on the second half of its two-game conference road trip Wednesday evening.

From the beginning, Xavier came out firing offensively. Three of its first four baskets were three-pointers, forcing Seton Hall to call a timeout down 11-7. From there, the Musketeers kept pouring it on, scoring nine straight out of the timeout, making it 20-7 in favor of Xavier. A Kaela Hilaire layup and tough defense by the Pirates made the score 20-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Xavier opened up the second quarter with a Kindell Fincher three, who finished with four made behind the arc. Seton Hall had a tough time handling the Musketeers shooting, which once was at 54 percent in the second quarter. Pirates cut it to ten, but Raeshaun Gaffney of Xavier made a three-pointer with five seconds left to give herself twenty points and the team a 40-27 halftime lead.

Seton Hall attempted to inch closer in the second half, however Xavier continued to play well offensively and kept up its defensive intensity. At the end of three, the score was 59-40 Xavier.

The fourth quarter was a better offensive effort from the Pirates; Claire Lundberg and Hilaire heated up to cut the deficit to nine. Xavier kept Seton Hall distant, however Hilaire’s 20th point made it an eight-point game. The Pirates were unable to cut the score further, as they fell to Xavier 72-64.

Hilaire led the Pirates with 20 points and Lundberg had 17. Lubirdia Gordon led in rebounds with nine.

The Pirates face off next against No. 23 DePaul on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. in Walsh Gymnasium.

